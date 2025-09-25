कंपनी निर्देशिका
Intact Financial Corporation एक्चुअरी वेतन

Intact Financial Corporation में मध्यक एक्चुअरी मुआवजा in Canada पैकेज प्रति year कुल CA$140K है। Intact Financial Corporation के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/25/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Actuary
Montreal, QC, Canada
प्रति वर्ष कुल
CA$140K
स्तर
Consultant
मूल वेतन
CA$119K
Stock (/yr)
CA$6K
बोनस
CA$15.1K
कंपनी में वर्ष
0 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
6 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
जोड़ेंकंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
योगदान दें

सामान्य प्रश्न

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus एक्चुअरी roolille yrityksessä Intact Financial Corporation in Canada on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus CA$175,179. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Intact Financial Corporation एक्चुअरी roolille in Canada ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on CA$139,135.

