Insurance Corporation of British Columbia वेतन

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $20,732 से उच्च स्तर पर बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट के लिए $100,500 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/21/2025

Don't get lowballed
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $58.4K
बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स
$43.9K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$101K

कॉपी राइटर
$56K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$80.8K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$20.7K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$101K
वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट
$23.5K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $100,500 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $57,189 है।

