Infor सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन United States में

Infor में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States Associate Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year $78.9K से Senior Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year $123K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $84K है। Infor के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/2/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Associate Software Engineer
$78.9K
$78.9K
$0
$0
Software Engineer
$96.4K
$96.4K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$123K
$123K
$0
$0
Team Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
