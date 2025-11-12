Info Edge फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन Greater Delhi Area में

Info Edge में फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Greater Delhi Area Senior Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year ₹1.88M है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Delhi Area पैकेज कुल ₹1.77M है। Info Edge के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/12/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.88M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹188K
Lead Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***