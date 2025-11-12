कंपनी निर्देशिका
Info Edge
  वेतन
  सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  Greater Delhi Area

Info Edge फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन Greater Delhi Area में

Info Edge में फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Greater Delhi Area Senior Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year ₹1.88M है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Delhi Area पैकेज कुल ₹1.77M है। Info Edge के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/12/2025

औसत स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Software Engineer
(प्रवेश स्तर)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.88M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹188K
Lead Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Info Edge?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area में फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹2,237,962 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Info Edge में फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Greater Delhi Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹1,820,994 है।

