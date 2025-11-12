कंपनी निर्देशिका
Info Edge
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  • फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

Info Edge फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Info Edge में फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in India Senior Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year ₹1.84M है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in India पैकेज कुल ₹1.77M है। Info Edge के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/12/2025

औसत स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Software Engineer
(प्रवेश स्तर)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.84M
₹1.7M
₹0
₹141K
Lead Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
देखें 2 अधिक स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.73M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
जोड़ेंकंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
डेटा एक्सपोर्ट करेंखुली नौकरियां देखें

योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Info Edge?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

Info Edge in India में फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹2,237,962 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Info Edge में फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹1,665,459 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Info Edge के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Google
  • Coinbase
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन