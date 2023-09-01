कंपनी निर्देशिका
Inetum
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Inetum वेतन

Inetum का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $19,857 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय परिचालन के लिए $162,089 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Inetum. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/19/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $33K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

व्यवसाय परिचालन
$162K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$48.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
डेटा विश्लेषक
$19.9K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$37K
प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
$25.2K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$30.5K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$38.3K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$42.1K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Inetum में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका व्यवसाय परिचालन at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $162,089 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Inetum में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $36,991 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Inetum के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन