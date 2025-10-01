कंपनी निर्देशिका
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर

  • सभी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर वेतन

  • Phoenix Area

Indeed सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर वेतन Phoenix Area में

Indeed में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर मुआवजा in Phoenix Area पैकेज प्रति year कुल $295K है। Indeed के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Indeed
Software Engineering Manager
Phoenix, AZ
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$295K
स्तर
L3
मूल वेतन
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$110K
बोनस
$22K
कंपनी में वर्ष
3 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
15 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Indeed?

$160K

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
जोड़ेंकंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.4%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)

  • 33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



सामान्य प्रश्न

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर di Indeed in Phoenix Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $325,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Indeed untuk posisi सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर in Phoenix Area adalah $293,000.

