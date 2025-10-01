कंपनी निर्देशिका
Indeed सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर वेतन Greater Hyderabad Area में

Indeed में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर मुआवजा in Greater Hyderabad Area TDM3 के लिए प्रति year ₹12.76M है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Hyderabad Area पैकेज कुल ₹12.71M है। Indeed के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
TDM3
Manager
₹12.76M
₹7.13M
₹4.86M
₹782K
TDM4
Senior Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM5
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM6
Senior Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.4%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)

  • 33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



सामान्य प्रश्न

Indeed in Greater Hyderabad Area में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹28,021,564 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Indeed में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर भूमिका in Greater Hyderabad Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹12,691,670 है।

