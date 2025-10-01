कंपनी निर्देशिका
Indeed सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन San Francisco Bay Area में

Indeed में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in San Francisco Bay Area L0 के लिए प्रति year $145K से L4 के लिए प्रति year $509K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in San Francisco Bay Area पैकेज कुल $318K है। Indeed के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L0
(प्रवेश स्तर)
$145K
$137K
$8.8K
$0
L1
Software Engineer I
$168K
$137K
$18.1K
$12.4K
L2
Software Engineer II
$226K
$168K
$40.5K
$18.2K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$306K
$215K
$66K
$25.4K
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.4%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)

  • 33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



सामान्य प्रश्न

The highest paying salary package reported for a सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर at Indeed in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $508,679. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर role in San Francisco Bay Area is $338,000.

