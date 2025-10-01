कंपनी निर्देशिका
Indeed
Indeed सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन Greater Hyderabad Area में

Indeed में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Greater Hyderabad Area L1 के लिए प्रति year ₹3.56M से L3 के लिए प्रति year ₹9.64M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Hyderabad Area पैकेज कुल ₹9.42M है। Indeed के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L0
(प्रवेश स्तर)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
Software Engineer I
₹3.56M
₹2.7M
₹627K
₹233K
L2
Software Engineer II
₹7.78M
₹3.88M
₹3.48M
₹413K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
₹10.24M
₹5.29M
₹4.39M
₹563K
₹13.94M

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से ₹2.61M+ (कभी-कभी ₹26.14M+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.4%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)

  • 33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



शामिल पदनाम

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस (क्यूए) सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा इंजीनियर

प्रोडक्शन सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सामान्य प्रश्न

Indeed in Greater Hyderabad Area में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹13,439,741 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Indeed में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Greater Hyderabad Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹8,180,842 है।

