Indeed सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन Greater Dallas Area में

Indeed में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Greater Dallas Area L2 के लिए प्रति year $175K है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Dallas Area पैकेज कुल $265K है। Indeed के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$175K
$136K
$16.7K
$23K
L2-II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
25%
वर्ष 1
25%
वर्ष 2
25%
वर्ष 3
25%
वर्ष 4
Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:
25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
वर्ष 1
33.3%
वर्ष 2
33.4%
वर्ष 3
Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:
33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)
33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)
33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
