Indeed सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन Greater Dallas Area में

Indeed में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Greater Dallas Area L2 के लिए प्रति year $175K है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Dallas Area पैकेज कुल $265K है। Indeed के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L0
(प्रवेश स्तर)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
$175K
$136K
$16.7K
$23K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
देखें 4 अधिक स्तर
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.4%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)

  • 33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



सामान्य प्रश्न

The highest paying salary package reported for a सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर at Indeed in Greater Dallas Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $418,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर role in Greater Dallas Area is $194,500.

