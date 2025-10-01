Indeed सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन Greater Austin Area में

स्टॉक प्रकार

RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

25 % में वेस्ट होता है 1st - वर्ष ( 25.00 % वार्षिक )

25 % में वेस्ट होता है 2nd - वर्ष ( 6.25 % त्रैमासिक )

25 % में वेस्ट होता है 3rd - वर्ष ( 6.25 % त्रैमासिक )

25 % में वेस्ट होता है 4th - वर्ष ( 6.25 % त्रैमासिक )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.