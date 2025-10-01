कंपनी निर्देशिका
Indeed
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर

  • सभी प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

  • New York City Area

Indeed प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन New York City Area में

Indeed में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in New York City Area L2 के लिए प्रति year $147K से L5 के लिए प्रति year $545K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in New York City Area पैकेज कुल $157K है। Indeed के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L2
Associate Product Manager
$147K
$116K
$21.3K
$10.5K
L3
Product Manager
$188K
$144K
$34.1K
$10.2K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Director
$545K
$279K
$174K
$93K
देखें 2 अधिक स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
जोड़ेंकंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
डेटा एक्सपोर्ट करेंखुली नौकरियां देखें
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.4%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)

  • 33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर na Indeed in New York City Area situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $545,450. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Indeed para a função de प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर in New York City Area é $173,000.

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Indeed के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन