Indeed प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन Japan में

Indeed में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in Japan प्रति year ¥12.87M से ¥43.94M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Japan पैकेज कुल ¥25.81M है। Indeed के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L2
Associate Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L3
Product Manager
¥24.17M
¥14.31M
¥7.92M
¥1.93M
L4
Senior Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L5
Director
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥23.73M

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.4%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)

  • 33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



सामान्य प्रश्न

ለप्रोडक्ट मैनेजर በIndeed in Japan የሪፖርት ተደርጎ ከፍተኛ ክፍያ የተደረገው ፓኬጅ የ¥43,939,663 ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ ደርሷል። ይህ መሰረታዊ ደመወዝ እንዲሁም ማንኛውም ሊኖር የሚችል አክሲዮን ክፍያ እና ቦነሶችን ያካትታል።
በIndeed ለप्रोडक्ट मैनेजर ሚና in Japan የተሪፖርት ሆነ አማካይ ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ ¥24,361,332 ነው።

