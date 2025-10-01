Indeed प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन Greater Tokyo Area में

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Indeed में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in Greater Tokyo Area प्रति year ¥1.41M से ¥43.94M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Tokyo Area पैकेज कुल ¥28.37M है। Indeed के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L2
Associate Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L3
Product Manager
¥24.66M
¥14.41M
¥8.3M
¥1.95M
L4
Senior Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L5
Director
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.4%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)

  • 33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



सामान्य प्रश्न

The highest paying salary package reported for a प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर at Indeed in Greater Tokyo Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥43,939,663. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर role in Greater Tokyo Area is ¥24,361,332.

