Indeed प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन New York City Area में

Indeed में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर मुआवजा in New York City Area L2 के लिए प्रति year $204K से L3 के लिए प्रति year $228K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in New York City Area पैकेज कुल $231K है। Indeed के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Associate Designer
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Designer
L2
$204K
$142K
$46.5K
$15.3K
Senior Designer
L3
$228K
$162K
$51.6K
$14.7K
Lead Designer
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.4%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)

  • 33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



शामिल पदनाम

यूएक्स डिजाइनर

सामान्य प्रश्न

Indeed in New York City Area में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $307,500 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Indeed में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in New York City Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $204,000 है।

