Indeed बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स वेतन New York City Area में

Indeed में मध्यक बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स मुआवजा in New York City Area पैकेज प्रति year कुल $143K है। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Indeed
Senior Strategist, Client Strategy & Insights
New York, NY
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$143K
स्तर
-
मूल वेतन
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
बोनस
$16K
कंपनी में वर्ष
3 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
7 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Indeed?

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.4%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)

  • 33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



सामान्य प्रश्न

Indeed in New York City Area में बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $228,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Indeed में बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स भूमिका in New York City Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $140,000 है।

