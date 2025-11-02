कंपनी निर्देशिका
Indeed
  • वेतन
  • बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स

  • सभी बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स वेतन

Indeed बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स वेतन

Indeed में मध्यक बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स मुआवजा पैकेज प्रति year कुल $140K है। Indeed के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/2/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Indeed
Business Operations
New York, NY
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$140K
स्तर
L3
मूल वेतन
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
3 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
5 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Indeed?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.4%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Indeed में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (8.32% त्रैमासिक)

  • 33.4% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (8.35% त्रैमासिक)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



सामान्य प्रश्न

Indeed में बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $228,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Indeed में बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $115,000 है।

