कंपनी निर्देशिका
Imperial Petroleum
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Imperial Petroleum वेतन

Imperial Petroleum का मध्यक वेतन जिओलॉजिकल इंजीनियर के लिए $93,771 है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Imperial Petroleum. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/13/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

जिओलॉजिकल इंजीनियर
$93.8K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

The highest paying role reported at Imperial Petroleum is जिओलॉजिकल इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $93,771. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imperial Petroleum is $93,771.

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Imperial Petroleum के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन