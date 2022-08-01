कंपनी निर्देशिका
ImpactAssets
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
  • ImpactAssets के बारे में कुछ ऐसा साझा करें जो दूसरों के लिए उपयोगी हो सकता है (जैसे इंटरव्यू टिप्स, टीम चुनना, अनूठी संस्कृति, आदि)।
    • के बारे में

    ImpactAssets is a nonprofit financial services firm that increases the flow of capital into investments that deliver financial, social and environmental returns. Our impact investment strategies, donor advised fund and knowledge resources provide a dynamic platform for wealth managers and the clients they serve to advance social or environmental change through investment. ImpactAssets seeks to shine a spotlight on and drive capital to the field’s most promising organizations and initiatives, helping to build the field of impact investing.

    http://www.impactassets.org
    वेबसाइट
    2010
    स्थापना वर्ष
    45
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $1M-$10M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

    सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

    यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

    फीचर्ड जॉब्स

      ImpactAssets के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

    संबंधित कंपनियां

    • Spotify
    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • Flipkart
    • Coinbase
    • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

    अन्य संसाधन