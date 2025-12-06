IMC में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Netherlands L1 के लिए प्रति year €146K से L4 के लिए प्रति year €160K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Netherlands पैकेज कुल €160K है। IMC के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.