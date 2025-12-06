कंपनी निर्देशिका
IMC
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  • सभी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

IMC सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

IMC में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Netherlands L1 के लिए प्रति year €146K से L4 के लिए प्रति year €160K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Netherlands पैकेज कुल €160K है। IMC के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L1
(प्रवेश स्तर)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं IMC?

सामान्य प्रश्न

IMC in Netherlands में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज €201,089 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
IMC में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Netherlands के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा €152,749 है।

अन्य संसाधन

