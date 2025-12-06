कंपनी निर्देशिका
IMC मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट वेतन

IMC में औसत मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट कुल मुआवजा in Singapore प्रति year SGD 51.7K से SGD 73.5K तक है। IMC के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$45.3K - $51.6K
Singapore
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$40K$45.3K$51.6K$56.9K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं IMC?

सामान्य प्रश्न

IMC in Singapore में मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज SGD 73,540 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
IMC में मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट भूमिका in Singapore के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा SGD 51,727 है।

अन्य संसाधन

