IMC हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

IMC में हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States L1 के लिए प्रति year $243K से L3 के लिए प्रति year $335K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $245K है। IMC के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
