Illumina में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in United States P2 के लिए प्रति year $136K से P6 के लिए प्रति year $268K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $200K है। Illumina के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$136K
$103K
$27.5K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
वर्ष 1
25%
वर्ष 2
25%
वर्ष 3
25%
वर्ष 4
Illumina में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:
25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (25.00% वार्षिक)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.