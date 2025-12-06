कंपनी निर्देशिका
Illinois State University
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
Illinois State University एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट वेतन

Illinois State University में औसत एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $35K से $49.9K तक है। Illinois State University के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$40.1K - $46.9K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$35K$40.1K$46.9K$49.9K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Illinois State University?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Illinois State University in United States में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $49,913 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Illinois State University में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $34,982 है।

अन्य संसाधन

