IHS Markit सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

IHS Markit में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year $99.2K से Senior Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year $136K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $135K है। IHS Markit के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
