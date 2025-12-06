कंपनी निर्देशिका
IHS Markit
IHS Markit प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

IHS Markit में मध्यक प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in Canada पैकेज प्रति year कुल SGD 135K है। IHS Markit के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$105K
स्तर
hidden
मूल वेतन
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$14.5K
कंपनी में वर्ष
2-4 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
5-10 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं IHS Markit?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

सामान्य प्रश्न

IHS Markit in Canada में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज SGD 220,423 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
IHS Markit में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा SGD 135,433 है।

अन्य संसाधन

