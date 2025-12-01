कंपनी निर्देशिका
IGM Financial
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट

  • सभी सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट वेतन

IGM Financial सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट वेतन

IGM Financial में औसत सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट कुल मुआवजा in Canada प्रति year CA$43K से CA$61.4K तक है। IGM Financial के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/1/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$35.6K - $41.7K
Canada
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$31.1K$35.6K$41.7K$44.3K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट सबमिशन में IGM Financial की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं IGM Financial?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

IGM Financial in Canada में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$61,400 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
IGM Financial में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$43,033 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    IGM Financial के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/igm-financial/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.