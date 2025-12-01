कंपनी निर्देशिका
IGM Financial
IGM Financial प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

IGM Financial में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in Canada प्रति year CA$85.2K से CA$116K तक है। IGM Financial के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/1/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$65.9K - $79.7K
Canada
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$61.6K$65.9K$79.7K$84K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं IGM Financial?

सामान्य प्रश्न

IGM Financial in Canada में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$116,339 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
IGM Financial में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$85,249 है।

अन्य संसाधन

