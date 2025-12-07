कंपनी निर्देशिका
Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Hyatt Hotels में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $124K से $169K तक है। Hyatt Hotels के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$132K - $160K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$124K$132K$160K$169K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Hyatt Hotels?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Hyatt Hotels in United States में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $168,896 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Hyatt Hotels में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $123,760 है।

अन्य संसाधन

