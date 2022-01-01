कंपनी निर्देशिका
Huntington National Bank
Huntington National Bank वेतन

Huntington National Bank का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $64,675 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए $200,400 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Huntington National Bank. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/4/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $91.5K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $105K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $138K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
Median $128K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $200K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$89.6K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$64.7K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$88.6K
मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट
$129K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$137K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$73K
सेल्स
$194K
साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट
$166K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$139K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Huntington National Bank में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $200,400 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Huntington National Bank में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $128,183 है।

