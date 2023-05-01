कंपनी निर्देशिका
HHA eXchange
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    2008
    751
    $100M-$250M
    अन्य संसाधन