Heyday वेतन

Heyday का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $56,511 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $201,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Heyday. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/10/2025

$160K

बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स
$136K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$197K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$56.5K

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$184K
रिक्रूटर
$191K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$201K
सामान्य प्रश्न

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Heyday هي सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Heyday هو $187,275.

