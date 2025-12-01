कंपनी निर्देशिका
Harvard University
  • वेतन
  • Research Associate

  • सभी Research Associate वेतन

Harvard University Research Associate वेतन

Harvard University में मध्यक Research Associate मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $66K है। Harvard University के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/1/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Harvard University
Research Associate
Boston
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$66K
स्तर
hidden
मूल वेतन
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
0-1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
2-4 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Harvard University?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
सामान्य प्रश्न

Harvard University in United States में Research Associate के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $70,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Harvard University में Research Associate भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $66,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

