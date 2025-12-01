कंपनी निर्देशिका
Harvard University
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
Harvard University एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट वेतन

Harvard University में औसत एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $66.4K से $92.8K तक है। Harvard University के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/1/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$72K - $87.2K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$66.4K$72K$87.2K$92.8K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Harvard University?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Harvard University in United States में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $92,800 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Harvard University में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $66,400 है।

अन्य संसाधन

