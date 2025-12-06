कंपनी निर्देशिका
Greentech Industries
Greentech Industries साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट वेतन

Greentech Industries में औसत साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट कुल मुआवजा प्रति year BDT 4.07M से BDT 5.57M तक है। Greentech Industries के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$36.1K - $42.8K
Bangladesh
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$33.3K$36.1K$42.8K$45.6K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Greentech Industries?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Greentech Industries में साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज BDT 5,573,707 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Greentech Industries में साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा BDT 4,071,229 है।

अन्य संसाधन

