Green Street
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
Green Street सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Green Street में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $115K है। Green Street के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Green Street
Web Developer
Newport Beach, CA
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$115K
स्तर
L2
मूल वेतन
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$5K
कंपनी में वर्ष
2 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
5 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Green Street?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
सामान्य प्रश्न

Green Street in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $190,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Green Street में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $115,000 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Green Street के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

अन्य संसाधन

