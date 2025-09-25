कंपनी निर्देशिका
  • वेतन
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • सभी Information Technologist (IT) वेतन

Government of Canada Information Technologist (IT) वेतन

Government of Canada में मध्यक Information Technologist (IT) मुआवजा पैकेज प्रति year कुल CA$68.8K है। Government of Canada के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/25/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Government of Canada
IT Support
Ottawa, ON, Canada
प्रति वर्ष कुल
CA$68.8K
स्तर
hidden
मूल वेतन
CA$68.8K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
बोनस
CA$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
0-1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
2-4 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Government of Canada?

CA$226K

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
शामिल पदनाम

Information Technologist (IT)

IT Support

सामान्य प्रश्न

Government of Canada में jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$109,275 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Government of Canada में jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$77,173 है।

