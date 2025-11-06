Government of Canada फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट वेतन Greater Ottawa Area में

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Government of Canada में मध्यक फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट मुआवजा in Greater Ottawa Area पैकेज प्रति year कुल CA$92.6K है। Government of Canada के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/6/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Government of Canada
Financial Analyst
Ottawa, ON, Canada
प्रति वर्ष कुल
CA$92.6K
स्तर
CT-FIN 02
मूल वेतन
CA$92.6K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
बोनस
CA$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
5 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
5 वर्ष
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
सामान्य प्रश्न

Government of Canada in Greater Ottawa Area में फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$127,194 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Government of Canada में फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट भूमिका in Greater Ottawa Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$92,645 है।

