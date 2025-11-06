कंपनी निर्देशिका
Government of Canada
Government of Canada एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट वेतन Greater Toronto Area में

Government of Canada में मध्यक एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट मुआवजा in Greater Toronto Area पैकेज प्रति year कुल CA$77.3K है। Government of Canada के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/6/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Government of Canada
Supervisor
Toronto, ON, Canada
प्रति वर्ष कुल
CA$77.3K
स्तर
AS-03
मूल वेतन
CA$77.3K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
बोनस
CA$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
7 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
7 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Government of Canada?
Block logo
+CA$80.9K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.8K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
सामान्य प्रश्न

Government of Canada in Greater Toronto Area में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$80,435 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Government of Canada में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट भूमिका in Greater Toronto Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$77,255 है।

अन्य संसाधन