कंपनी निर्देशिका
Globus Medical
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Globus Medical वेतन

Globus Medical का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर बायोमेडिकल इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $68,340 से उच्च स्तर पर टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए $203,010 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Globus Medical. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/10/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $110K
बायोमेडिकल इंजीनियर
$68.3K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$124K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$179K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$166K
सेल्स
$85.4K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$203K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Globus Medical में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $203,010 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Globus Medical में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $123,878 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Globus Medical के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Tesla
  • Square
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन