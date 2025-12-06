कंपनी निर्देशिका
Giant Magellan Telescope
Giant Magellan Telescope हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Giant Magellan Telescope में औसत हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $143K से $195K तक है। Giant Magellan Telescope के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$153K - $185K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$143K$153K$185K$195K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Giant Magellan Telescope?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Giant Magellan Telescope in United States में हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $194,880 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Giant Magellan Telescope में हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $142,800 है।

अन्य संसाधन

