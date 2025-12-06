कंपनी निर्देशिका
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

Giant Eagle में औसत प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $85K से $119K तक है। Giant Eagle के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$92K - $107K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$85K$92K$107K$119K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Giant Eagle?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Giant Eagle in United States में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $119,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Giant Eagle में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $85,000 है।

