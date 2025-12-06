कंपनी निर्देशिका
Ghost Autonomy
  • वेतन
  • हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर

  • सभी हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Ghost Autonomy हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Ghost Autonomy में औसत हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $197K से $270K तक है। Ghost Autonomy के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$214K - $254K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$197K$214K$254K$270K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Ghost Autonomy?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Ghost Autonomy in United States में हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $270,250 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Ghost Autonomy में हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $197,400 है।

