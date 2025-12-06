कंपनी निर्देशिका
GFA International
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  • सभी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

GFA International सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

GFA International में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $125K है। GFA International के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
GFA International
Software Engineer
New York, NY
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$125K
स्तर
L3
मूल वेतन
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
0 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
7 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं GFA International?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

योगदान दें

सामान्य प्रश्न

GFA International in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $233,800 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
GFA International में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $100,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

