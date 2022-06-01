कंपनी निर्देशिका
Genuine Parts
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Genuine Parts वेतन

Genuine Parts का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $51,131 से उच्च स्तर पर सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए $203,975 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Genuine Parts. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/1/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $100K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $185K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$51.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$67.8K
लीगल
$169K
मार्केटिंग
$154K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$80.4K
रिक्रूटर
$112K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$204K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Genuine Parts में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $203,975 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Genuine Parts में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $112,200 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Genuine Parts के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Xcel Energy
  • Bell Flight
  • Southern
  • Textron
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन