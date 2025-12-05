Garmin सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Garmin में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States Software Engineer I के लिए प्रति year $91.9K से Staff Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year $209K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $95.3K है। Garmin के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
