Garmin कस्टमर सर्विस वेतन

Garmin में औसत कस्टमर सर्विस कुल मुआवजा in Taiwan प्रति year NT$2.28M से NT$3.31M तक है। Garmin के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$85.3K - $97.3K
Taiwan
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$74.3K$85.3K$97.3K$108K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Garmin?

Garmin in Taiwan में कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज NT$3,314,881 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Garmin में कस्टमर सर्विस भूमिका in Taiwan के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा NT$2,275,469 है।

