fuboTV वेतन

fuboTV का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $142,285 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए $334,560 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है fuboTV. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/20/2025

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$142K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$251K
ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर
$190K

प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$175K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$171K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$246K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$335K
सामान्य प्रश्न

fuboTV में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $334,560 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
fuboTV में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $190,045 है।

