FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting वेतन

FTI Consulting का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक लेखाकार के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $87,435 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता के लिए $362,500 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है FTI Consulting. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/15/2025

$160K

प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
L1 $96.3K
L2 $135K
L3 $190K
L4 $231K
L5 $363K
लेखाकार
$87.4K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$189K

डेटा विश्लेषक
$101K
मानव संसाधन
$90.5K
विपणन
$153K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$96K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

FTI Consulting में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता at the L5 level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $362,500 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
FTI Consulting में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $135,188 है।

